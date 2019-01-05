Kaka, Figo to arrive on Jan 10

KARACHI: Ricardo Kaka of Brazil and Luis Figo of Portugal, the biggest names of the football world, will land in Pakistan on January 10 to unveil the World Soccer Stars 2019, the organisers said on Friday.

“Two of the biggest iconic names in the world of football, Kaká and Luís Figo, arrive in Pakistan on January 10, 2019, to offer World Soccer Stars as a new year’s gift to Pakistan,” the organisers said.

They said that the World Soccer Stars promises to be the greatest football spectacle in Pakistan, to be held from April 26-29, with two matches in Karachi and Lahore. The organisers said that the duo would make special appearances, starting in Karachi at the Pearl Continental Hotel followed by a grand finale fan experience in Lahore at The Packages Mall.

“The visit offers both cities a chance to get a glimpse of the stars and witness the gravity of the tour in the presence of industry, media, brands and most importantly Pakistan’s football fans,” they said.

“World Soccer Stars has been crafted to uplift football in Pakistan and will see use of interactive coaching clinics that will be assessed by world football stars and offer a gateway to football talent at grassroots level,” the organisers said.

This will be the first visit from the former Real Madrid players to Pakistan. “I am delighted to visit Pakistan and play an instrumental role in promoting and helping football in the country,” the 36-year-old Kaka said. “I have never been to Pakistan so I am really excited to come and play football whilst helping unearth hidden talent,” he added.

Figo said, “It’s exciting to see another emerging country in Asia embrace football. I’m certain in a population of 220 million there must be huge potential waiting to emerge into the international scene.”

Ahmer Kunwar, a UK-born Pakistani who is the CEO of TouchSky Group (TSG), is the architect of World Soccer Stars. “TSG is committed to investing in Pakistan. TSG is bringing the world’s biggest sport to Pakistan. World Soccer Stars will promote the soft image of Pakistan,” Ahmer said.