Bangladesh elections

This refers to the article ‘Bangladesh: the people’s republic?’ (January 3) by Sabria Chowdhury Balland. It is unfortunate that the article has narrated unsubstantiated allegations against the government and has made an attempt to blame the ruling party for the ill-advised decision of the opposition party to boycott the 10th parliamentary election in 2014 after failing to achieve the unconstitutional demand of installation of an unelected caretaker government. The article also alleges corruption. Had the government been involved in corruption, Bangladesh would not be one of the fastest growing economies in the world, while being one of the least-indebted countries in the world. The article has also come up with the misleading allegation of curtailment of civil liberties in Bangladesh and brought up the issue of student movement for road safety. Contrary to writer’s allegation that the government gave no attention to the protests, the reality is that the government saw rationale in the students’ agitation, accepted almost all demands and students went back to their classes.

The article has generalised some stray incidents of irregularity to make the whole election look controversial. Whether a miniscule minority of opposition activists like it or not, the ground reality is that a vast majority of the people of Bangladesh have given the ruling party under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina a solid mandate.

Muhammad Iqbal Hossain

Counsellor (Press)

Bangladesh High Commission

Islamabad