Sat Jan 05, 2019
January 5, 2019

Guidance for future

Newspost

January 5, 2019

In developed countries, career counselling is given due importance. Every effort is made to properly guide young students regarding their careers. Unfortunately, because of a lack of career counselling in Pakistan, our country’s youth fail to get proper guidance and counselling.

Career counselling centres may be established at every educational institution so that students can have access to proper and timely counselling regarding their career development. This will definitely allow them to choose a career which matches with their interests and skills.

Abdul Samad Samo

Karachi

