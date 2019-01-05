close
Sat Jan 05, 2019
January 5, 2019

The PPP-PTI clash

Newspost

January 5, 2019

The recent clash between the federation and the Sindh government is not good for both the PPP and the PTI. The ruling party needs to give special attention to Sindh to create space for the PTI in the province. People of Sindh want quality education, affordable healthcare facilities, employment opportunities and development projects.

The party which provides these facilities will get votes of people of Sindh. Instead of talking about toppling a provincial government, the PTI should show people why they should vote for the party.

Mansoor Ahmed

Islamabad

