Sat Jan 05, 2019
January 5, 2019

Hasty decisions

Newspost

January 5, 2019

This refers to the article ‘The battle for Sindh’ (January 4) by Khalid Bhatti. The writer has aptly asserted that political manipulations by the ruling party are likely to strengthen the prevailing impression that the accountability process is a ploy for political victimisation.

It is true that the PTI’s ‘think tank’ which thought of this idea was not fully aware of the political scenario of Sindh. The province’s influential feudal lords and spiritual leaders are already in the PPP’s camp. The ruling party would have gained some support from people of Sindh, had it waited for court rulings on corruption cases.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad

