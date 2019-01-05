Honda Atlas unveils new sports bike

KARACHI: Atlas Honda Limited has launched the all-new Honda CB125F, which is the third variant in sporty CB series after Honda CB150F and Honda CB250F, a statement said on Friday.

“The new bike, launched during the performance awards ceremony for its high performing dealerships, was received warmly by the attendees,” the company statement said. The new two-wheeler, the statement said, was built to suit requirements of urban riders as well as adventure seekers and was packed with Honda’s hallmark safety features.

It said it was equipped with Euro-II compliant self-start 4 stroke air cooled 125cc engine, front disc brake, five speed transmission, brighter headlamp with integrated visor, full chain cover, special z-section spoke alloy rims to suit Pakistani roads, strong tail protection and protective chain guide system to ensure a great riding experience with peace of mind.

The motorcycle has been approved by Engineering Development Board (EDB) of Ministry of Industries and Production and Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) of Ministry of Science and Technology, the statement added.