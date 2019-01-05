Make people equal stakeholders in growth, no matter how small

LAHORE: Pakistan's economic outlook has been deteriorating despite of all the efforts being put into it for the past four months and given the trend the gap between the haves and have-nots is seen widening to disturbing proportions.

The present regime has not learnt the lesson from 2018 elections through which they came to power. They should understand people rejected previous regime’s high exclusive growth, proving that it was not sufficient and its equitable distribution, which more or less remained at large, was equally important.

Directionless economic course Pakistan has adopted has further burdened the poor, while the rich are still well-positioned to grab the lion’s share even when the growth has slowed down.

The planners must take cue from the sustainable growth path pursued by some Latin American countries through policies that include the poor in their growth strategies. Brazil, for instance, is a country that focused on reducing inequality and buffering social security to achieve a degree of social stability that is critical to growth. It made remarkable headways, by the way.

Our planners pay lip-service to inclusiveness by allocating funds for empowering the poor. Inclusiveness does not simply mean greater budget allocations to education and health without translating them into ‘better service delivery’.

The social sector allocations have increased many times but the delivery of these services have correspondingly deteriorated. We see education level hitting the rock-bottom in public schools. The rich have no problem affording three- to seven-star private schools that cost them a fortune; however, ironically despite all the pomp-and-show, those institutes, hardly ever produce path-breakers, innovators, trailblazers, etc the country needs for developing a knowledge-based and technology-driven economy.

The poor have no choice but to make do with the substandard education in public schools that mostly, with some rare exceptions, fail to provide most of them with level-playing field when they go out looking for jobs.

Similarly the richer segments have found sanctuary in private clinics and the poor are left at the mercy of non-performing public health facilities. Issues such as land acquisition and compensation are as much part of the agenda as are better schools and free medicines.

The idea is to make people feel they too are stakeholders in growth. Although four months is not a reasonable period to judge a government’s performance, still the common man feels left over. The growth has in fact slowed down to a trickle adding to the miseries of poorer segments of the society. The economic policies basically remain the same as were pursued by the previous regime only the incompetence and corruption has increased.

Policies of the previous and the present regime might be market-friendly but these are not business friendly. The segment of trade that encounters less red-tape has an edge over those that are grilled through the longer length of red-tape.

Imports flourish because red tape is limited to custom clearance. Even here the exclusive rights of imports (under-invoiced or smuggled) are enjoyed by the rich and the influential.

The local industry suffers because it has to pass through number of bureaucratic hurdles. The longer the length of the red-tape the higher are the chances of benefits going exclusively to those that have the ability to pay to get the hurdles removed. This has effectively denied level-playing field to all.

It is not only the length of the red-tape in our economy that makes the definition of business-friendliness needs to be much broader. Better infrastructure and skill-oriented education should also be on top of the list of the imperatives for the new decade.

It might look skeptical but the matter of fact is that the days of ‘jugad’, which means a ‘hack’ or an innovative fix or a simple work-around kind of a solution that bends the rules. The country simply needs more resources to move ahead.

No economy has ever attained maturity without promotion of competition. Competition ensures access to new technology, a trend that would accelerate over the future in all areas like it did in cellular telephony. In 1990s, a cell phone was a luxury, a status symbol that was to be flaunted but used sparingly by the few hundred thousands, who owned one.

Now over 140 million own mobile phones and call rates have come down from Rs7 to Rs1.25. The rates of home appliances even after 300 percent depreciation of rupee in two decades are lower than what they used to be in late nineties because of competitive regimes in this sphere. Policies restricting competitions in other sectors of economy would have to be removed to unleash the actual growth potential of the economy.