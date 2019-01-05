close
Sat Jan 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 5, 2019

Rupee strengthens

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
January 5, 2019

The rupee closed marginally higher against the dollar in the interbank market on Friday, dealers said. It ended at 138.86 against the greenback, compared with the previous closing of 138.90.

“The currency was stable due to sufficient dollars supply to meet the market demand,” a dealer said. “The demand for the greenback wasn’t stronger during the day.” In the open market, the rupee maintained its overnight level and traded at 139.20 against the dollar.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business