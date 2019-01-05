Rupee strengthens

The rupee closed marginally higher against the dollar in the interbank market on Friday, dealers said. It ended at 138.86 against the greenback, compared with the previous closing of 138.90.

“The currency was stable due to sufficient dollars supply to meet the market demand,” a dealer said. “The demand for the greenback wasn’t stronger during the day.” In the open market, the rupee maintained its overnight level and traded at 139.20 against the dollar.