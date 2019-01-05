Stocks end flat weighed down by dreary economic outlook

Stocks pancaked on Friday amid tepid trade, largely weighed down by the want of solid stimuli, while participation further lowered following more depressing news on the economic front, dealers said.

Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporation said stocks closed flat amid institutional support in oversold oil, banking and cement scrips. “Reduction in local POL (petroleum, oil, lubricant) prices and surge in global crude market supported the market to stay afloat,” Mehanti added.

Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index inched up 0.01 percent or 5.48 points to close at 37,547.49 points. KSE-30 shares index lost 0.01 percent or 1.65 points to end at 17,594.57 points.

Of 320 active scrips, 153 moved up, 140 retreated, and 27 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 64.429 million shares, as compared with the turnover of 67.958 million shares in the previous session.

Salman Ahmad, director equity sales at the Aba Ali Habib, said investors were desperately in search of some positive development on the economic front to place fresh deals in the choice scrips, which were at highly attractive levels, as prices have gone down by 30 to 40 percent.

“The outcome of the meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Turkish president Tayyab Erdagon raised hopes that the visit might bear some fruit in shape of some market excess, which will help boost bilateral business activity,” Ahmad Added.

The stock market ended dull where difference between the gainers and losers remained minimal. The benchmark index hit a session-high of 37,815 points and a -low of 37474 points. It closed with a gain of 226 points at the first session but comments from Fitch Solutions that the government has been struggling to deliver the results changed the sentiment.

Oil and gas marketing companies and exploration shares also moved in a tight band on account decline in crude oil prices, which was not as significant as it was estimated but still worries as several world economies are under bit of depression. Another factor was the terrifying numbers of circular debt, which has reached an all-time high of Rs1375 billion.

Cement and steel shares also had a dismal day as both the sectors saw their prices going down in range of Rs0.2 to Rs1.74. Hopes rose on the government’s announcement that work on Mohamand Dam to start soon, but the latest controversy about awarding contract to Descon, owned by Razzak Dawood, advisor to Prime Minister on trade and textiles led to some nervousness amongst investors. However Descon with a volume of 2.2 million shares gained 44 paisa to close at Rs28.79/share.

The highest gainers were Sapphire Textile, up Rs60.00 to close at Rs1300.00/share, and Sanofi-Aventis, up Rs36.40 to finish at Rs764.40/share. Companies that booked highest losses were Nestle Pakistan, down Rs301.00 close at Rs8200.00/share, and Siemens Pakistan down Rs27.85 to close at Rs802.20/share.

Dewan Cement recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of 2.438 million shares. The scrip gained Rs0.11 to close at Rs11.73/share. The lowest volumes were witnessed in TRG Pakistan Limited recording a turnover of 5.190 million shares, and losing Rs0.26 to end at Rs22.08/share.