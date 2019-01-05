Cement sales fall to 19.6 million tons in July-December

LAHORE: Cement sales fell 1.41 percent to 19.557 million tons in the first half of the current fiscal year of 2018/19 as cut in development spending and structural challenges brought about the first-ever periodical decline in domestic dispatches during the last nine years, analysts said on Friday.

A spokesman of All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA) said decline in domestic cement consumption was more pronounced in the northern region where most of the capacities are installed.

Local cement sales from north-based mills decreased 5.95 percent year-on-year to 15.475 million tons in the July-December period. Cement sales from south-based factories, however, increased 20.7 percent to 4.082 million tons during the period.

Topline Research said economic slowdown, reflected in a 0.65 percent decline in large scale manufacturing in 4MFY2019, and reduction in public sector development program might be reasons of muted cement sales.

“We remain wary of the sector’s short-term outlook owing to weak demand and higher input costs and interest rates while we also expect some price weakness ahead of upcoming expansions,” the brokerage’s research arm said in a flash note.

The government planned to abolish over 400 unapproved schemes, and also slash the current fiscal year’s public sector development program to Rs600-Rs650 billion from Rs1.030 trillion envisaged earlier to contain fiscal deficit.

There has, however, been a whopping surge of 48.01 percent year-on-year in cement exports in the first half compared to 3.94 percent growth in the corresponding period a year earlier.

APCMA spokesman said exports are only a small part of 23.11 million tons dispatched during the July-December period.

“This is a reason that when domestic cement dispatches decline cement manufacturers, who have installed cement capacity of over 54 million tons, get very concerned as their survival is linked to domestic sales,” the spokesman said, requesting anonymity.

South-based mills saw a whopping increase of 242.83 percent in exports to 2.084 million tons in the first half. Cement exports from north, however, decreased 17.89 percent to 1.476 million tons during the period.

In December, local sales fell 3.77 percent year-on-year to 3.274 million tons. Exports rose 80.75 percent to 0.594 million tons during the month. The industry official said the thumping increase in exports have at least proved one thing that Pakistani cement industry is globally competitive and the industry can earn precious foreign exchange for the country with government support.

The official hoped that the government would consider restarting development

projects to boost domestic cement consumption and employment in the construction sector. The cement industry’s profitability considerably declined due to increase in

input costs while the construction sector has so far not posted the expected demand. The industry’s profitability fell 42 percent year-on-year in the first quarter.