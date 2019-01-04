Police ‘apathy’ takes man’s life in DSP’s open forum

JHANG: A disgruntled villager died during the DSP’s open court at the Athara Hazari police station here on Thursday.

Ghulam Yasin, 50, of Athara Hazari, and his brother had filed a complaint in December last before the Jhang DPO, stating that some influential people of the area prepared fake and bogus ownership documents of their ancestral piece of land.

The DPO referred the complaint to the Athara Hazari police station SHO for inquiry. The same was submitted back to the DSP Sadr circle about registration of FIR but the DSP, instead of registering an FIR, summoned both the parties and started verifying the inquiry report of the SHO.

Ahmed Khan, brother of deceased Ghulam Yasin, told the media that they further provided evidence to the DSP to get an FIR registered against the accused but to no avail. “Both of us reached the police station in the DSP’s open forum but they once again snubbed us publicly.” Meanwhile, his disheartened brother Ghulam Yasin suffered from heart attack and died there.

Ahmed Khan said that it was very painful for him that he lost his brother during the struggle to get their piece of land. Jhang police spokesman Shahid Ameer said, “Deceased Ghulam Yasin appeared in the DSP open forum with some civil nature complaint but he suffered from the epilepsy attack and was immediately shifted to the hospital. He died a natural death.”