Accused to challenge JIT on Model Town incident

ISLAMABAD: The setting up of another joint investigation team (JIT) in the Model Town, Lahore, firing case would be challenged by the accused implicated in the case.

Well placed sources told The News Thursday here that the accused will challenge the act before the Lahore High Court since they view it contravened to the criminal justice.

A five member bench of the Supreme Court disposed of a petition for constitution of a fresh JIT in the incident of June 2014 where 14 people were killed in police firing and scores were injured.

The Punjab advocate general had assured the apex court of its intent to establish the JIT in the case. The court on the assurance of the AG disposed of the petition submitted by a girl whose mother was killed in the firing outside PAT Chairman Tahirul Qadari’s residence in Model Town, Lahore, on the day. The Punjab government has appointed Inspector General, Motorways Police, A D Khawaja, as head of the JIT in Model Town killings. Lt Col Muhammad Attiq, Lt Col Irfan Mirza will respectively represent ISI and MI in five member JIT while Muhammad Ahmad Kamala, IB deputy director, will be representing his bureau in the JIT.

The case in the incident was registered in the Faisal Town, Lahore Police Station, on August 28 and case was registered under number of offences, including terrorism and murder. The provincial government had already constituted JITs in the case and statements of the majority of the prosecution witnesses have been recorded in the trial court.

The Supreme Court on December 5, 2018, ordered for formation of new JIT in the case and asked for bringing its finding forth and the same be made part of the trial.

The sources said that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, former Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, senior Provincial Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan and senior officials have been implicated in the case by the complainants. The former JIT had exonerated Sharif brothers and Rana Sanaullah, but PAT leader pleaded for their involvement time and again.