Sherry wants Vawda apologise to Parliament

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party on Thursday demanded that Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda to seek apology from the parliament for his remarks.

“The remarks of Minister for Water Resource Faisal Vawda were contempt of the Parliament,” said Parliamentary leader of the PPP in the Senate Senator Sherry Rehman while talking to newsmen at the Parliament House on Thursday.

Senator Sherry Rehman said these remarks of the Federal Minister would be placed before the Public Accounts Committee to examine it. “The PAC has the powers to take action against Faisal Vadwa on his remarks and we will not tolerate the contempt of the Parliament and its committees,” she said.

The PPP Parliamentary leader in the Senate said the PTI has turned into “Badtameez (misbehavior) Brigade’ and trying to bypass the Parliament with using the offensive language. “But they will not succeed in their target and will eat the dust,” she said.

Senator Sherry Rehman said the PTI’s ministers were continuously making the contempt of the Parliament and targeting the media and even removes their economic spokesman when he talked on facts. ‘It seems the government is aggressive to act like an opposition and though six months not complete and if the government continues with this image then they will not need opposition but will their own opposition due to their incompetence,” she said.