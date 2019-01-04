Suit against increase in registration fee of health centres dismissed

PESHAWAR: A local court has dismissed a civil suit filed against an increase in licence and registration fee of healthcare establishments including clinics in the province by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Healthcare Commission.

Additional District and Sessions’ Judge Shah Waliullah Hamid dismissed the civil suit filed by owners/doctors of the healthcare establishments including Dr Salim Khan, Dr Khalid Rehman and Dr Raz Muhammad Khan against the revised rates of licence and registration fee.

As per the judgment, the appellants had filed the civil suit under Section 20, read with Section 21 of the Healthcare Commission Act, 2015.

They had challenged the notification issued by the commission on May 31, 2017 for enhancement of registration and renewal fee for the registration of healthcare establishment being against the constitution and law and thus be declared as void.

The owners of the healthcare establishments had requested the court to direct the respondent commission to revise the rates of registration/licensing fee and to extend the validity period from one year to five in the same one-time registration fee.

In the judgment, it was stated that first the appellants are required to get their healthcare establishments including Saleem Homeopathic Clinic and Asia Homeopathic Clinic registered as per the notification with Khyber Pakhtun-khwa Healthcare Commission.

The owners of the private healthcare establishments submitted before the court that in Punjab, the fee for registration and renewal is lesser than the one imposed by the KP Healthcare Commission and that was also for a period of five years, not one year.

It said that there was nothing on record to show that the appellants’ healthcare establishments’ licenses were renewed for the further period since 2017. “Proper registration of a private healthcare establishment is a mandatory requirement under section 12(2) of the Healthcare Commission Act. So far, no action adverse to the interest of the appellants was shown to have been taken against them by the commission. Therefore, to the extent of section-21 of the act, this civil suit is not competent and maintainable,” the court ordered.

Insaf Emergency Cab Services: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has announced to launch Insaf Emergency Cab Services in the province, including the seven newly merged tribal districts, to facilitate underprivileged patients at their doorsteps with quick and quality health services. According to a statement of the Health Department, the decision was taken at a meeting, chaired by Health Minister Dr Hisham Inamullah. Other health-related issues were also discussed in the meeting. It was decided to start Insaf Emergency Cab Services at DHQs, THQs, RHCs and BHUs levels, under which the emergency patients would be rushed to the hospitals, so as they may not face any problem in getting quick health services. Dr Hisham Inamullah asked the officials to fulfil all requirements in this regard.

He said the Insaf Emergency Cab Services will benefit poor patients in remote sites of the province, including the merged districts.

The minister made it clear that there is no space for the corrupt and irresponsible people and the government will take strict action against them.

He said they will act upon the reward and punishment policy so that the system could be put in the right direction. All doctors and other staff should work sincerely and serve the poor patients coming to government hospitals with the hope that they will be provided with quick and quality services.

He said according to the vision of PM Imran Khan, they are trying to bring reforms in the health sector and people will see a visible change in the coming days.