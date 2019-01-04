Federal govt’s assurance to power project affectees

MANSEHRA: The federal government has assured families affected by the 4300 megawatts Dassu Hydropower Project being

built in Upper Kohistan of meeting their demands before January 15.

The assurance came at the meeting of federal minister for Natural Resources Faisal Vawda with 80-member committee of the affected family in the federal capital. The committee members said that the federal government was in contact with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for early acquisition of land for the dam. “The minister assured the committee members that all outstanding issues including land prices would be settled before January 15,” said one of the members.