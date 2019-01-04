GDA to initiate new projects in Galiyat

ABBOTTABAD: The Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) is initiating new schemes and development projects in the Galiyat region.

Ahsan Hameed, the focal person for the Galiyat Development Authority, said new projects would be launched to improve the service delivery, beautification of the areas and promotion of tourism.

The projects include water supply schemes for Thandiyani, Changlagali, Ayubia, Khanaspur, outsourcing of rest houses, installation of camping pods at Changlagali and Khanaspur, the establishment of parks at Changagali, Khairagali and Ayubia.

Moreover, the Galiyat Development Authority had served notices on high-rise buildings, constructed by violating the building by-laws.

For enhancing the natural environment of Galiyat, and for promulgation the “National Clean and Green Campaign” launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the

GDA would start a full-fledged plantation drive, the official said, adding, over 200 new dustbins would be installed at different locations of Galiyat.

The sources said by outsourcing five rest houses, the GDA would generate almost 7.7 million per year, out of which 25 per cent will be spent on the local community.