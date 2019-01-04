CM vows to mainstream tribal districts

BARA/KHAR: Vowing all-out efforts to mainstreaming the merged tribal districts, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said on Thursday the tribal people had a bright future.

He was addressing the Levies passing-out parade, tribal elders and attending different briefings in Khyber and Bajaur tribal districts. Member National Assembly Gul Zafar, Provincial government spokesman Ajmal Khan Wazir, Inspector General Frontier Corps North Major General Rahat Naseem Ahmad Khan, Malakand Commissioner, officers of Bajaur district administration, Sector Commander North, Army officers, tribal elders, Levies Jawans and other prominent figures attended the functions.The chief minister said the tribal people offered sacrifices for the creation of Pakistan and thereafter safeguarded and protected the frontiers of the country against all the inimical elements. “The merger was a historic event. My government will provide all resources to mainstream the tribal areas. The decisions will be made in the light of tribal traditions,” he added.

Mahmood Khan said the jirga system would be protected and the vacuum created after the scrapping of the Frontier Crimes Regulation (FCR) would be filled out by the laws in vogue in the country. “We face multiple challenges after the merger but have the will to overcome them,” he added. The chief minister said the sacrifices of the Pak Army, FC, Police, Levies and other security forces, fully backed by the masses, restored peace and now we have to put our share for the durability of peace.

Mahmood Khan announced the Shuhada package for the Levies on the pattern of one given by police.The chief minister stressed efforts for the durability of peace in future as well adding that it was a historic event for him to visit Bajaur and Bara Shahkas of Khyber district to interact with the people, listen to their problems and find out a solution to them. Mahmood Khan said the next time when he would visit these areas, he would have resolved all of their problems. He said the tribal people offered tremendous sacrifices during the war against terrorism when they backed the security forces and ensured safeguarding every inch of the motherland.

The chief minister said he had directed all his ministers to visit the new districts and he would give a final schedule of the visits. He said he had already met Prime Minister Imran Khan and told the audience that the prime minister was keen on the rapid mainstreaming of the merged districts.

The chief minister said the prime minister had directed him to visit the new districts to address the people grievances. “My government in the initial 100 days plan had recommended different steps that would bring about a positive impact on the collective and individual life of the people of the new districts,” he said and added that health and education were some areas where steps would be taken on an emergency basis.The chief minister said Sehat Insaf Cards scheme would be extended to the new districts, adding almost all departments functions had been extended to new districts.

Mahmood Khan said that despite the abolition of Article 247 of the Constitution, there would be no taxes for erstwhile Fata and Pata for the next five years. He said elections for the local bodies and provincial assembly would be held soon in the new districts. The chief minister assured to resolve all the problems of the new districts.

“The federal government has pledged Rs100 billion for the uplift of the new districts. This amount would be spent on the welfare and development of the people of the erstwhile Fata.

The ongoing schemes in the new districts would continue and the new ones would be initiated,” he assured.