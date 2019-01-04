Suri’s interview to Jang Group: All are answerable to Parliament

ISLAMABAD: Acting Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri Thursday said everyone is answerable before the Parliament.

“The Parliament is a supreme institution and its supremacy could not be affected with the statement of the ministers as they come in the Parliament with the vote of the people and they may have their own personal opinion,” he said in a panel interview with the Jang Group here Thursday.

Qasim Khan Suri said that the process of the formation of the Standing Committee would be started from upcoming session on January 11. He termed the decision of appointment of the Opposition leader as the Chairman Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Prime Minister as a ‘bold decision’. “The decision of the election for chairman PAC with a consensus is a positive step,” he said.

The acting speaker said the rules will soon be amended to start the “Prime Minister Question hour” in which the prime minister will reply to the questions of the parliamentarians.

Qasim Khan Suri said the continuation of the democracy will strengthen the democratic institutions in the country and when Prime Minister Imran Khan will respond the questions in the Parliament for which the question hour of prime minister was being started then the Parliament’s respect would further rise. ‘The Constitution of Pakistan has made the prime minister and his cabinet answerable before the Parliament,” he said.

In a reply to a question with regard to possibility of in-house change, he was of the view that it was Opposition’s democratic right to think of in-house change. “We have supported Sadiq Sanjrani in the elections for the Senate Chairman and if the Opposition wanted to bring the motion against the chairman senate then it was a democratic right of the Opposition,” he said. The Acting Speaker National Assembly ruled out the threats to the government and said the coalition partners stood firm with the PTI.

Qasim Khan Suri said there was no need to worry with the aggressive statements of the ministers as it was a beauty of the democracy that everyone had a freedom of expression but it all should be in the constitutional limits.

He said the people were watching who were submitting the requisition for the personal agenda and who were working for the betterment of them.

In a reply to another question, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan was serious to resolve the issue of missing persons as it is a serious issue that needs to be resolved. “We are working with Sardar Akhtar Mengal to resolve the issue of missing persons in Balochistan as the resolution of the issue of missing persons is a part of the PTI’s manifesto,” he said.

Qasim Khan Suri said the PTI government was also to bring all the annoyed Baloch in the national arena with initiating a dialogue with them.