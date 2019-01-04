Slain Maulana Sami’s driver lied during polygraph test

LAHORE: The driver of slain Jamiat Ulema Islam-Sami (JUI-S) chief Maulana Samiul Haq lied during a polygraph test conducted to ascertain facts about the high-profile assassination, sources informed Geo News Thursday.

Haq, an influential religious scholar and former senator, was stabbed to death at his residence in Rawalpindi on November 2, 2018. His son had said that the JUI-S chief’s “driver-cum-guard went out for 15 minutes” and returned to find him dead.

The sources said Haq’s driver, Ahmed Shah, underwent polygraph test at Punjab Forensic Science Agency, during which he kept lying. Shah was asked two questions: Whether he knows the murderers of Maulana Samiul Haq and was he part of the murder plot?

The sources said the driver kept changing his statements during the test.

They further said the agency also conducted DNA and polygraph tests of nine other individuals, of whom, DNA samples of three individuals matched with the samples collected from the Haq’s room.

The said three individuals spoke truth during the polygraph test and they were not found to be linked to the murder, the sources added.