New Afghanistan timeline for presidential runners’ registration

KABUL: The Afghan Independent Elections Commission (IEC) announced a new timeline for candidates’ registration of the country’s fourth presidential elections, a statement from the entity said on Thursday.

The announcement came as the IEC slated July 20 over the weekend as a new date for the polls which previously set to be held on April 20, citing some reasons and present issues at the IEC for holding the polls on time.

The 18-day candidate nomination process for 2019 presidential elections officially began on Jan. 3 and will continue until Jan. 20, each day from Saturday to Thursday, according to the statement.

The statement said that under the country’s constitution and the electoral law, the IEC has the authority of holding and managing any kind of elections in the country.

The presidential candidates’ primary list will be announced on Feb. 5, while the final list of eligible contenders would be announced on March 26, the statement said.

The IEC is expected to hold elections for provincial and district councils and Ghazni constituency for national parliament on the same day, July 20 this year.

The election commission will also launch a supportive voter registration process on March 1-20 to help register Afghans who do not have voting card, newly return to the country or lately become eligible for taking part in the elections.