Looters of national wealth shouldn’t pose as innocent: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry Thursday said after the conviction and release of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report, the opposition began talking about the masses and economy.

Reacting to the opposition leader’s media conference, the minister wished the opposition could have thought about the pain of people and the worsening economy when it was in government.

“When the alarm bells started ringing, people threw them out of power,” he alleged.

Fawad continued that what the opposition had done during its rule, the masses were now bearing the brunt of it, as the economy had been ruined and Pakistan was trapped in a heap of loans.

He alleged that those who had ruthlessly looted the people’s wealth were crying today claiming to be innocent.

He advised the opposition leaders to hold news conference against Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif for looting the national wealth so that they should return it to Pakistan.

“The opposition leaders’ news conference held today is like abetting the looters in their crime. They are not ready to accept the practical step towards construction of Mohmand Dam,” he claimed.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s biggest distinction was his honesty and the symbols of dishonesty should seek forgiveness for their deeds instead of giving advice to the government.

Meanwhile, he said improvement in Pak-US relations was important for regional stability.

In a tweet, he said Pakistan had suffered immensely in the war on terrorism. He said bilateral relations would move towards further improvement if the US also understood Pakistan’s significance and the role it played in the war on terror.

The minister made it clear that peace in Pakistan was linked with Afghanistan, adding that the US also had extremely important role in the context of Afghan stability.

He also shared a statement by the US President Donald Trump earlier in which he said his country desired great relationship with Pakistan and that he was looking forward to meeting with the new Pakistani leadership. In another tweet, the minister said PTI was actually the revolution of middle class.