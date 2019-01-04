Cop dies in road accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: One policeman died and 10 others were wounded when a passenger coach collided with a police mobile in Babarloi, Khairpur, on Thursday. The accident occurred at the Babarloi Bypass when a speedy passenger coach collided with a police mobile killing its driver Ghulam Mustafa Phulpoto on the spot and injuring 10. The injured were identified as Nazir, Ghulam Hyder, Yaqoob, Noman, Tahir and Khaira.
SUKKUR: One policeman died and 10 others were wounded when a passenger coach collided with a police mobile in Babarloi, Khairpur, on Thursday. The accident occurred at the Babarloi Bypass when a speedy passenger coach collided with a police mobile killing its driver Ghulam Mustafa Phulpoto on the spot and injuring 10. The injured were identified as Nazir, Ghulam Hyder, Yaqoob, Noman, Tahir and Khaira.