NA asked to pass law removing curbs on banking sector unions

KARACHI: The National Labour Council (NLC) on Thursday welcomed the Senate Standing Committee’s decision to approve the amendment in the Banking Companies Ordinance 1962 (removal of Section 27B, which bars trade unions their rights) and urged the members of the National Assembly to pass it as soon as possible, so the main hurdle in functioning of trade unions in the banking sector is removed.

In a joint statement here on Thursday, the NLC leaders leaders expressed thanks to Senator Raza Rabbani for moving the bill and then getting it passed unanimously from the Senate’s Standing Committee.

The NLC is a joint platform of labour and trade unions, their federations and other labour support organisations, formed in 2016. “The Section 27B of the Banking Companies Ordinance, 1962 actually denies the workers right to trade union activities, the labour leaders term the law unconstitutional and a violation of the provisions of International Labour Organization (ILO),” the NLC said.

The report of the Justice Shafi-ur-Rehman Commission had also recommended removing the section 27-B, they said. The Banking Companies Ordinance, 1962 deals with the functions and operations of the Banking Companies but it does not regulate the functions of the Trade Unions, which are covered under the IRO 2009/2012.

The law is also violative of the basic labour rights, Article 7(1) and (3) of the Constitution and Section 7(1) (d) of the Industrial Relations Ordinance (IRO), 1969, according to the council, they said.

The labour council said the federal cabinet at its meeting held on 1st May 2010 had approved the repealing of this provision but somehow it was not passed by the parliament. The labour leaders hoped that the parliament would now pass the amendment in the law.