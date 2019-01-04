Dip in mercury as rain beginning in capital today

Islamabad: A chilly weekend is upon Islooiites as the Pakistan Meteorological Department forecasts another rainy spell this week. The mercury has already dropped significantly in the federal capital due to around 5mm rainfall on Tuesday.

According to a weatherman, more rain is likely to fall in the city today (Friday) and weekend due to a westerly wave prevailing in western parts of the country. He told 'The News' that thundershower coupled with thunderstorm was expected at scattered places in Islamabad, Malakand, Hazara and Rawalpindi divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and at isolated places in Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan, Bannu, DI Khan, Quetta, Zhob, Sargodha and Gujranwala divisions, while snow would fall on the hills. The PMD official said foggy conditions were expected in southern parts of Punjab and upper Sindh in the morning and night hours.

He forecast snowfall over the mountains is also expected in Murree, Gilyat, Malakand division, Gilgit-Baltistan and AJK from Friday night to Sunday morning. The rain and snowfall have dropped the mercury below zero in many northern parts of the country. The temperature remained below freezing for two days in Islamabad in late December.