Thermal scanners operationalised at major airports

Islamabad: Thermal scanners have been operationalised at Islamabad, Peshawar, Lahore and Karachi airports and are being installed at all points of entries to Pakistan.

Minister for National Health Services Aamer Mehmood Kiani stated this during a visit to Islamabad International Airport Thursday to oversee the arrangements put in place by the airport health authorities to prevent cross-border transmission of diseases.

“The government is working to strengthen the health departments and the Directorate of Central Health Establishment at all points of entry, specially at airports. Funds have been allocated for improvement in infrastructure at health departments at all international borders,” Kiani stated.

The Directorate of Central Health Establishment will be equipped with its networking soon. A website has been designed and will soon be launched to create awareness among passengers about health-related problems during international travel. “Recently, an MoU has been signed with China to control cross-border disease spread,” Kiani added.