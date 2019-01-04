close
Fri Jan 04, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 4, 2019

GDA to initiate new projects in Galiyat

Top Story

ABBOTTABAD: The Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) is initiating new schemes and development projects in the Galiyat region. Ahsan Hameed, the focal person for the GDA, said new projects would be launched to improve the service delivery, beautification of the areas and promotion of tourism.

The projects include water supply schemes for Thandiyani, Changlagali, Ayubia, Khanaspur, outsourcing of rest houses, installation of camping pods at Changlagali and Khanaspur, the establishment of parks at Changagali, Khairagali and Ayubia. Moreover, the GDA had served notices on high-rise buildings, constructed by violating the building by-laws.

For enhancing the natural environment of Galiyat, and for promulgation the “National Clean and Green Campaign” launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the GDA would start a full-fledged plantation drive, the official said, adding, over 200 new dustbins would be installed at different locations of Galiyat.

