Fri Jan 04, 2019
BR
Bureau report
January 4, 2019

Seats for tribal districts: Filing of objections start at ECP

BR
Bureau report
January 4, 2019

PESHAWAR: The filing of objections has started after the Election Commission of Pakistan’s notification concerning the allocation of 16 seats for the tribal districts in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly. A notification by the ECP said Bajaur and Khyber tribal districts have been given three seats each, Mohmand, Kurram, South Waziristan and North Waziristan tribal districts have been allocated two seats each; while Orakzai district and Frontier Regions have been given one seat each in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

The ECP spokesman said the filing of objections would continue till January 30. He said the delimitation of the constituencies had been done through 25th Constitutional Amendments promulgated on June 4, last year. The ECP spokesman added that first a delimitation committee was constituted by the office order of Election Commission of Pakistan comprising a convener, Sharifullah Additional Director General (Elections) and members.

