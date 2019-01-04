Arms, explosives recovered in Orakzai

KALAYA: The security forces in an action recovered a huge cache of arms, ammunition and explosive material in Baghnak Tangai area in upper part of Orakzai tribal district on Thursday. Taking action on intelligence-based information, the security forces seized arms, ammunition, hand-grenades and explosives that were dumped in Baghnak area. Official sources said the miscreants had dumped the weapons and explosives, which were later to be used in sabotage acts.

However, they said, the security forces foiled the ulterior motives and saved the area from destruction and human loss. According to the sources besides other heavy weapons, the security forces seized 14 hand-grenades, 11 fuses, four mortar shells, 478 cartridges and one kilogram explosives.