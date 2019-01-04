KP CM vows to mainstream tribal districts

BARA/KHAR: Vowing all-out efforts to mainstreaming the merged tribal districts, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said on Thursday the tribal people had a bright future. He was addressing the Levies passing-out parade, tribal elders and attending different briefings in Khyber and Bajaur tribal districts.

Member National Assembly Gul Zafar, Provincial government spokesman Ajmal Khan Wazir, Inspector General Frontier Corps North Major General Rahat Naseem Ahmad Khan, Malakand Commissioner, officers of Bajaur district administration, Sector Commander North, Army officers, tribal elders, Levies Jawans and other prominent figures attended the functions.

“The merger was a historic event. My government will provide all resources to mainstream the tribal areas. The decisions will be made in the light of tribal traditions,” he added. Mahmood Khan said the jirga system would be protected and the vacuum created after the scrapping of the Frontier Crimes Regulation (FCR) would be filled out by the laws in vogue in the country. “We face multiple challenges after the merger but have the will to overcome them,” he added.

The chief minister said the sacrifices of the Pak Army, FC, Police, Levies and other security forces, fully backed by the masses, restored peace and now we have to put our share for the durability of peace. Mahmood Khan announced the Shuhada package for the Levies on the pattern of one given by police.