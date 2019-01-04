Wozniacki crashes out of Auckland

AUCKLAND: Top seed Caroline Wozniacki was bundled out of the WTA Auckland Classic in the second round Thursday, beaten in straight sets by 18-year-old Canadian Bianca Andreescu.

She was beaten 6-4, 6-4 by the Canadian teenager who is ranked 152nd in the world and had to play her way through the qualifying tournament to make the main draw.

Andreescu played herself to a standstill, keeping rallies alive with a mix of well-angled strokes from the baseline and delicate drop shots until Wozniacki made mistakes.

Wozniacki did produce glimpses of her best and determinedly levelled at 4-4 in the first set when she took Andreescu’s serve in a 12-minute, seven-deuce game. But the Canadian teen immediately broke again and held serve for the set before breaking Wozniacki twice in the second set.

Williams, seeded six in Auckland, broke Davis for the first time in the sixth game of the first set and took control from there.

On a day dominated by teenagers, 17-year-old American Amanda Anisimova stunned fifth seed Barbora Strycova 6-3, 6-3. Anisimova will play big-serving Viktoria Kuzmova from Slovakia in the quarter-finals after Kuzmova fired down 20 aces when dispatching American Sofia Kenin 7-5, 5-7, 6-3.