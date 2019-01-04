Tendulkar pays tribute to Achrekar

NEW DELHI: Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar paid a glowing tribute on Thursday to Ramakant Achrekar, his childhood coach and lifelong mentor who has died aged 87.

Achrekar, a club-level coach, discovered a 12-year-old Tendulkar’s extraordinary talents in Mumbai and nurtured him on his way to becoming cricket’s most prolific run-scorer of all time. Achrekar died at his home in Mumbai on Wednesday.

“Cricket in heaven will be enriched by the presence of Achrekar Sir. Like many of his students I learnt the ABCD of cricket under Sir’s guidance,” Tendulkar said in a statement.

“His contribution to my life cannot be captured in words. He built the foundation that I stand on.

“Achrekar Sir taught us the virtues of playing straight and living straight. Thank you for making us a part of your life and enriching us with your coaching manual.