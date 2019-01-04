Dacoits strike five times

SIALKOT: Dacoits and thieves deprived people of cash and valuables in five incidents here on Thursday.

Thieves entered the house of Bilal Hassan at Harar village in the limits of Muradpur police station and stole Rs 300,000, gold ornaments and other valuables. Thieves stole Khalilur Rehman’s car (STK 323) from outside a mosque at Mubrikpura Mohallah in the limits of Hajipura police station.

Two dacoits snatched Rs 27,500 from Muhammad Sabir near Kothi School Stop. Zahid Ayub was on way when two dacoits robbed him of Rs 2,000 and two mobile phones near Alam Chowk in the limits of Hajipura police station. Two robbers intercepted the vehicle of Akhtar Ali near Nawan Pind village in the limits of Sadr police station and deprived him of Rs 76,000 and a gold ring. The police have registered separate cases.

SIX POWER THIEVES HELD: The police arrested six power pilferers from different localities on the reports of the Gepco officials.

Rangpura police arrested Chand from Rangpura, Uggoki police nabbed Faraz Ahmed from Uggoki, Kotli Loharan police arrested Zohaib Ali from village Kotli Loharan East, Badiana police arrested Asif from Kharoba village, Airport police arrested Asim from Kulluwal village and Sambrial police arrested Kalimullah. The police have registered separate cases.

BODY FOUND: The body of an unidentified woman was found near Marala-Ravi Link (MRL) Canal on Thursday. According to the Airport police, unidentified people butchered the woman and threw her body in the canal. The police have taken the body in custody and started investigation.