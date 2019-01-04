close
Fri Jan 04, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 4, 2019

Boy dies

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 4, 2019

FAISALABAD: A minor boy of Chak 209/RB died when he fell down from a floor of an embroidery factory in the area of Sadr police. Adeel Noor was working at a machine in Farooq Embroidery when he fell down and died. Police are investigating.

YOUTH MURDERED: A youth was murdered on Thursday. According to Tandlianwala police, Shahid Ali and his accomplices of Thatha Sarwar village invited Qasir Bashir at a house and killed him after torturing him. Later, the accused staged a drama that Qasir had committed suicide. The police have booked the accused.

