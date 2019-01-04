Teenager killed in accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SARGODHA: A teenager was killed while another injured in a road accident in Shahpur Sadr police limits. Wajid Ali (14) of Shahpur along with his friend Kamran (22) was on way when a car hit their motorcycle on Sargodha-Shahpur Road. As a result, Wajid Ali died on the spot while Kamran received injuries. The injured was shifted to the THQ hospital.
