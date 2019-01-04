‘Concern over poor trade among Saarc countries’

FAISALABAD: Regional trade between the Saarc member countries is dismally poor, said Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FWCCI) president Robeena Amjad.

Addressing a presentation about a Saarc-funded project on network and capacity building of woman entrepreneurs from Saarc countries here on Thursday, she said that one third population of the world was living in this region plagued with taboo of gender discrimination. “The ouster of 50 per cent female population from the process of economic development was the major cause of poverty, illiteracy and obscurantism in the region”, she remarked. She said that we must involve women in productive economic activities in addition to preserving their oriental values of extreme respect and dignity. She welcomed the project – NCBWESC - and assured that like CPEC it would bring closer, particularly the woman entrepreneurs from the Saarc member countries through the proposed web portal. She appreciated the objective of the project and assured that she would be pleased to provide the data of FWCCI members for its display on the web portal. “This portal will be developed by the Pakistan Scientific and Technological Information Centre (PASTIC)”, she added.

Dr Saima Huma Tanveer gave a comprehensive presentation about the project and said that its ultimate objective was to promote the woman entrepreneurs network for advancement of their businesses. “It will also facilitate woman entrepreneurial activities for the betterment of their economies”, she added. “This project will provide business information to the woman entrepreneurs through a database of more than 1,850 firms from all over the Saarc member states”, she told and added that she was also planning to publish a quarterly news bulletin to promote woman SMEs products. She hoped that the project would promote entrepreneurial activities between the Saarc women and would also enhance gender equality and employment opportunities for them. She said that it would boost the social and economic status of women in addition to improving the trade export opportunities in the region.