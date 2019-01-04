Five POs arrested

LAHORE: Investigation wing of Iqbal Town Division claimed to have arrested five proclaimed offenders of two criminal gangs and recovered the booty worth over Rs 1.5 million.

Police also recovered weapons from their custody, SP Investigation Shazia Sarwar said during a press conference at her office on Thursday.

The accused were identified as Jibran Ali, Ehtisham, Faisal, Rahat Ali and Sunny Sarwar. They were POs in 62 cases and challaned in 50 cases. Meanwhile, City Traffic Police claimed to have educated 1.9 million citizens through awareness lectures during 2018.

At least 304 awareness camps were set up on roads, 91 traffic rules awareness seminars were organised and 225 walks were held to highlight the significance of traffic laws. The CTP also distributed at least 600,000 pamphlets among road users about traffic rules and regulations.