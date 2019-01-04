PMA against privatisation of teaching hospitals

MULTAN: The Punjab government is planning to enact laws on privatisation of Punjab teaching hospitals without taking the doctors into confidence.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Multan chapter president Prof Dr Masoodur Rauf Haraj said that the Privatisation Act was a great threat not only to the doctors but also free medical facility would be compromised.

He welcomed the decision of the Punjab health minister about resuming classes at the NMU. He also thanked the minister for resolution of affairs at the NID. Criticising the NMU administration, he said that the administration did not take a single step for the registration of MS and MD curricula from the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) and the future of 83 doctors’ education had been at stake. All the doctors were performing in anesthesia, surgery, gynaecology and paediatric sections. The future of doctors is not secure because their courses are not registered with the PMDC.

Haraj demanded resolution of affairs of fees received by the NMU administration against the unregistered courses. He warned that if the NMU administration uses delaying tactics in the registration of courses, the PMA will launch the protest drive to secure the educational future of the doctors.

He said the Multan PMA, in joint consultation with the Punjab PMA and doctors’ organizations in south Punjab districts, would chalk out a strategy against the continuation of medical education in unregistered courses.

The NMU is facing an acute shortage of teaching faculty but the administration is not paying proper heed to the issue, he said. He demanded the return of all the doctors to Multan, who are temporarily transferred to Dera Ghazi Khan on the orders of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. He demanded up-gradation of all the FCPS doctors and advertisement of vacant posts. He demanded provision of free medicines in all the wards of the Nishtar hospital.

Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has directed the Nishtar Medical University vice-chancellor to provide accommodation to newly-admitted first year session of Bachelor of Dental Surgery. Punjab Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department deputy secretary Dr Nasir Mehmood Shakir have issued a notification in response to the continuous protest drive of the PMA. The notification said that declaration of Nishtar Institute of Dentistry as the constituent college of Nishtar Medical University has been in process.

The notification directed NMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha to resume the BDS first year session 2018-19. The newly admitted students were facing hardships in attending the classes at the NID due to lack of classrooms and hostel space, particularly for the female students.

The notification directed the NMU vice-chancellor to allow the BDS students at the NMU lecture halls to continue their classes as per previous practices until the final decision came in this regard. The NMU should also provide hostel accommodation to the BDS students.

It is worth mentioning here that more than 150 newly-admitted BDS session 2018-19 students left the NID to their homes after failing to resume classes due to lack of space for classes and hostels.