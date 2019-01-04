Mohmand Dam: PPP seeks transparent probe into award of contract

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Thursday demanded transparent investigations in award of Mohmand Dam contract, asking Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood to step aside till investigation is completed.

"The award of Mohmand Dam contract to Descon-Pakistan belonging to adviser on commerce is sheer conflict of interest, most unethical and tip of the iceberg of a monumental scandal that must be probed transparently," said the PPP secretary general Farhatullah Babar.

Babar said the party waited for two days hoping that credible explanation will be offered, but the explanation offered raised more serious questions. “Since no credible explanation has been offered, the PPP demands a transparent probe into the matter and till the probe is completed, the adviser on commerce must step aside, “he said. "Is it correct that the offers made by other bidders were rejected on technical grounds leaving the field open for Descon-CGGC as sole bidder?" he questioned.

Babar further questioned was it not mandatory to invite fresh bids after other bidders were disqualified? "Is it correct that the joint venture Descon-CGGC submitted bids after last general elections?" he asked.

The PPP leader questioned that how soon the financial bids of Descon Joint venture were opened after the other bidders were disqualified on technical grounds. “Is it correct that PPRA Rules do not allow acceptance of single bids and what procedure was adopted to bypass this requirement,” he further questioned. Babar said the explanation that Descon is holding only 30 percent share in the joint venture is laughable, audacious and offensive to common intelligence that amounts to criminal cover up.

He said that just two days ago the current and former speakers of KP Assembly were found guilty of misuse of authority in the appointment of a senior officer of the assembly.

“Recently the cabinet directed the CDA to amend Master Plan of the capital for regularising the Banigala residence of the prime minister and now this scandalous contract of Mohmand Dam has surfaced,” he said.

Babar demanded the government to put its own house in order. “The PPP will expose and chase the corrupt no matter how high their position and how low their character,” he said.