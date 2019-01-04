Govt has failed to address country’s economic issues: PML-N

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Thursday said the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has failed to address economic issues resulting in record increase in inflation during the last six months.

“Increase in inflation during the last six months is more than that of last 10 years due to failed economic policies of the PTI government,” former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said while addressing a press conference along with other party leaders including Marriyum Aurengzeb and Dr Tassaddaq Malik.

Abbasi said the government leaders including the prime minister and his cabinet members lacked responsibility while issuing statements.

Calling government leaders a group of liars, he said,“ Either the prime minister, finance minister, information should keep silence or they should stop giving false statements.”

The PML-N leader said that the statements of the prime minister and his cabinet members do not match with one another and they were also not aware of their job. “So much so Imran Khan also forgets that he is the prime minister of the country,” he said adding the country’s economy is facing loss of Rs1,400 billion due to its policies.

He regretted that the government is preparing to announce the second mini budget of its brief tenure saying that government should refrain from more taxation rather it should widen the tax net.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the government spokesman on economy Farrukh Saleem had also presented dismal economic situation saying that foreign exchange reserves are at the lowest level.

He said that the government spokesman himself acknowledged that the government has failed in solving its financial problems.

Abbasi said that Farrukh Saleem made some comments showing concern regarding the government’s capacity to solve economic issues and it is also the reason it is taking additional loans.

“Should we trust the government’s spokesman or the other ministers,” he said adding Farrukh Saleem had even stated that he had never seen country’s economy in such a bad shape in 32 years.

Abbasi said the government has increased the rate of dollar but the exports have fallen.

Responding to a question about allegations against him with regard to PIA, he said he remained in the organisation for two and a half years and the record speaks itself of his performance.

He pointed out that he raised a private airline which is paying tax saying that he has not been relating with Air Blue for the last five years.

Responding to a question about award of contract of Mohmand Dam to cabinet member Abdul Razaq Dawood, the former prime minister said he knew Dawood for the last 20 years and he was a dignified person. “Our government started Mohmand Dam project and company of Abdul Razaq Dawood emerged as the lowest bidder,” he said.

However, he said it was up to the minister himself whether to remain in politics or to come out of the bidding process.

Meanwhile, The PPP leader Nafeesa Shah said the PTI government has no agenda than revenge and fake accountability.

Nafeesa Shah said at a press conference here along with the PPP Deputy Secretary Information Palwasha Khan and chief media coordinator Nazir Dhoki that the people in government have been given free hand and no joint investigation team (JIT) is constituted against them.

"We don't want to topple the government, we want to save it," she said, adding, "What is the point of presenting mini-budget now, it appears that the government lacks roadmap."

Nafeesa said Prime Minister Imran Khan should tell how much he has indebted the nation by taking $2 billion on eight percent interest.

"The prime minister should tell us or otherwise we will ask Dr Farrukh Saleem," she said.

Nafeesa said PML-N and PPP is cooperating in the Parliament. To a question, she said the military courts cannot be established for forever.

“If its extension is demanded we will discuss it in the Parliament. We are against any parallel justice system,” she said.

The PPP leader said that no development work is being carried out all over the country, as the government is merely focused on political victimisation.

She said the government decision of not removing of the names of 172 persons, including former president Asif Ali Zardari, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Faryal Talpur and others, from the Exit Control List (ECL) as contempt of the court despite having clear orders of the Supreme Court.

“If the PPP was pushed to wall then there would be serious reaction,” she warned.

She condemned the treatment with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif by not providing the facilities and forced him to maintain his room in jail himself.

She said the government has not reduced the petroleum prices according to Ogra recommendations. She said the PTI used to raise hue and cry when it was in opposition over petroleum prices, but now it is not giving any relief to the masses.

She said instead of creating the State of Madina, the government is treating the citizens as Israel treats Palestinians.

She said the NAB was taking action against the opposition on anonymous applications, but it did not take action against Jehangir Tareen, Aleem Khan and Aleema Khan.