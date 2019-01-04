close
Fri Jan 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
Agencies
January 4, 2019

Power crisis deepens as Guddu plant trips

Top Story

A
Agencies
January 4, 2019

KASHMORE: The power crisis deepened as various districts in Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan faced power outages on Thursday as three units of Guddu Thermal Power Plant tripped owing to dense fog. Three units of Guddu Thermal Power Plant tripped leading to an immediate shortfall of 747MW of electricity, sources said. The disruption in power supply has rendered districts across Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab without electricity. The units will be restored after fog clears, sources said. A day earlier, at least four power plants, including Guddu, Baloki, Nishat and Nishat Choniyan, tripped due to smog. Pakistan Electric Power Company (PEPCO) temporarily extended the duration of load-shedding in Punjab, including Lahore, as there was a shortfall of 250MW after the plants tripped.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story