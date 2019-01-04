SC restrains Patwaris from transferring urban land

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday restrained Patwaris from transferring urban land and confined the Patwaar centers only to maintain the land revenue record. A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard a suo motu case pertaining to the role of Tehsildars and Patwaris. The court while banning the role of Patwar Khanaas in transferring the urban land and limiting Patwaris to maintain land revenue record also abolished the oral transfer of land in rural areas.

The court ruled that the transfer of land will only be made under the Transfer of Land Act and Registration Act. Similarly, the court held that the transfer of property will also be made as per Land Revenue law.

The court abolished the role of Pawtari system in areas where the land revenue act is enforceable with the ruling that Patwar Centers established in urban areas of the country will be helpful in providing land revenue record.

At the outset of hearing, law officer representing the Punjab government submitted before the court that in rural areas, transfer of land is being conducted orally. Chief Justice observed that still in a development age, it is ironical that land revenue record has not yet been computerised.

An officer from the Revenue Department told the court that mere on Khasra number, a land is being transferred at which Justice Ijazul Ahsen observed that master plan is available in urban areas adding that land is being sold out in such a manner in those areas wherein there is no master plan available.

Chief Justice questioned as to why authorities concerned have not yet fulfilled its obligation by making land revenue record computerised as still Patwaris keep the record in big registers.

Meanwhile, the court while restricting the role of Patwaar Centers to maintain only revenue record, restrained the Patwaris from transferring urban land and also banned the transfer of land orally in rural areas.