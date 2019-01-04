Coaches focus on game techniques at U-16 camps

LAHORE: SBP’s 7-Game U-16 Coaching Camps remained continue in five districts on third day and SBP’s expert coaches taught game techniques to young athletes on Thursday.

The SBP coaches have been asked to remove the flaws in the game techniques and physical fitness of the young players in their respective training camps.Sports Board Punjab’s qualified coaches M Ijaz and Abdul Ghaffar Gujjar are imparting top level training to U-16 athletes in athletics camp at Punjab Stadium.

Top wrestling coaches Ghulam Farid and Khalid Rashid have been deputed in wrestling camp at PSB Coaching Centre Lahore. The hockey training camp at Gojra Hockey Stadium has the services of leading hockey coaches Rana Khalid Iqbal, Khawar Javed and Ashraf Chandoor. Shahbaz Hanif and Ch Zafar Iqbal have been given the coaching responsibilities at Faisalabad kabaddi camp.

The powerlifting and weightlifting camps are under way at Gujranwala Gymnasium Hall. Expert coaches Jamshaid Arshad Malik and Islam Natiq are coaching powerlifting probables while Javed Asghar and Sajid Ameen are performing their coaching duties at weightlifting camp.The volleyball camp at Sialkot is being looked after by Sabtain and Maqsood Khalid under the supervision of Divisional Sports Officer Kh Saif ur Rehman and DSO Imran Butt.