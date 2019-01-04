close
Fri Jan 04, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 4, 2019

Pak players leave for BD to feature in BPL

Sports

January 4, 2019

LAHORE: Pakistan players left for Dhaka on Thursday to take part in the sixth edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) starting January 5. Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Irfan, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Sami and Sohail Tanvir will be playing in the T20 tournament. Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Malik will also be seen in action there. Hafeez and Sami will play for Rajshahi Kings, Irfan and Tanveer will represent Sylhet Sixers while all-rounders Yamin, Afridi and Malik will play for Comilla Victorians. The tournament will run from January 5 till February 8.

