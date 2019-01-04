19 new seed varieties of crops, fruits approved

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Seeds Council (PSC) on Thursday approved 19 new seed varieties of different crops, fruits and vegetables with a key focus on facilitating farmers by enhancing production and effectively combating various diseases in the wake of climate change challenges.

The approval was given during a high-level meeting of the PSC held at Tarnab Agriculture Institute Peshawar, said a handout

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, Mohibullah Khan chaired the meeting. The meeting was also attended by Finance Minister Taimoor Saleem Jhagra, MPA Arbab Jahandad Khan and Secretary Agriculture, Fisheries and Livestock Israr Khan.

The new varieties approved included Kornait (Peach), Snata Marya and Hosi (Nashpati), Asolpas Jabba and Jabba Enterprises (Apple), Sirpo Maria Kaghan (Potato), Kunhar Palsta (Frenchbeen), Pakhal Ganait (Garlic), Qayyum 2018 (Maize), Pashta 2018 (Wheat/Deorum), Qaswa 2018 (Wheat Tractable), Awaz 2018 (wheat), NIFA Mong 18 (Mongbean), Laintal 2018 (Masoor/Laintal), Indus 2017 (Desi Chak P), C-S 240 (Maize), C-S 5800 (Maize), Zinkol 2016 (Wheat) and Faisalabad 2008 (Wheat).

Commenting on the new initiative, Mohibullah Khan stated that these new varieties are being introduced after years of research work conducted by senior scientists of different research institutes of the Agriculture Department.

The minister said climate change was posing serious challenges to all sectors including agriculture and introduction of new varieties in crops, vegetables and fruits are need of the hour.