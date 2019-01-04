Young girl gets family identity through apex court

MANSEHRA: A young girl, who remained without the name of her father since her birth some 11 years ago, has finally succeeded in getting her family identity through the apex court.

“I am thankful to Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar who took up my case on the humanitarian basis and finally my father accepted me as his daughter,” Dura-i-Adil told reporters in Oghi on Thursday.

The girl, who was jubilant over Supreme Court ruling in her favour, said that her father Munawar Zeb had divorced her mother just after three months to their marriage.

“I was delivered at home of my paternal grandfather but my father didn’t accept me as his daughter since then,” she said.

The girl said that her grandfather Ali Mohammad had moved apex court where Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar summoned her father who ultimately accepted her as his daughter.

“I can’t express my emotions and pleasure on attaching my father’s name with me as the school management where I am enrolled warned of expelling me not having father’s name with my name,” she said.