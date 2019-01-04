‘Punjab to launch campaign to save youths from drugs’

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to take different measures to save the younger generation from the menace of narcotics. In this regard, a special campaign would be launched in educational institutions to save them from narcotics and a committee has been constituted for this purpose.

This was stated by Provincial Minister for Schools Education Murad Raas while presiding over a meeting of private school owners at the office of PCTB here Thursday. High officials of schools education department were also present on the occasion. The meeting discussed different proposals about saving the educational institutions from narcotics and it was decided to launch a special awareness campaign in this regard.

Addressing the meeting, Murad Raas said that students should be given necessary awareness and their parents should also be kept on board for proper upbringing of their children. The teachers should sensitise their students and create a feeling of disgusting about narcotics in them. The role of school councils is also important and they should conduct awareness sessions in the schools about the harmful effects of narcotics, he said. He said that schools education department will continue regular monitoring of educational institutions to keep providing a healthy environment to the students. It is sanguine that anti-narcotics committee has been constituted by the government to work in an organised manner.

The meeting decided that school education department should prepare necessary videos and booklets to educate the students about the harmful effects of the use of narcotics.

The minister asked the private school owners to help the government to make society narcotics-free. He said that sale of betel nuts, cigarettes, Niswar and such harmful things should not be allowed to be sold in the immediate periphery of educational institutions so as to save them from the lust of using such harmful things. The PTI government is working to establish a healthy society and we should work jointly to achieve this objective. The private school owners should therefore take necessary measures for providing a neat and clean and healthy atmosphere to the students, the minister concluded.