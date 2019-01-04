10,000 investigation officers to be trained: IG

LAHORE: Capacity-building of the Investigation Department of Punjab Police and the training process is underway to enable the investigation officers to meet the emerging challenges with regard to investigation.

Training of officers is necessary to counter the use of sophisticated technology by the criminals. Investigation system will have to be modernised, said Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Amjad Javed Saleemi while addressing a ceremony held to distribute certificates among 72 master trainers at Police Training College, Lahore, on Thursday.

Punjab Additional IGP Training Tariq Masood Yasin, Lahore Police Training College Commandant Mirza Faran Baig, DIG Training Muhammad Idrees, AIG Training Zahid Nawaz Marwat and other senior officers were also present.

The IG said 72 master trainers had completed their training and they would be responsible to train the investigation officers across Punjab. They will achieve the target of training of 10,000 officers within next 3 to 4 months.

He said the master trainers would not only transfer modern skills to investigation officers but also impart them training of use of IT gadgets and other weapons. He said the investigation officers who could not write Zimni would not be able to give duty in the investigation section.

Additional IG Training Tariq Masood Yaseen said the master trainers had been given training of importance of crime scene, finger prints, DNA test, geo-fencing, geo mapping, call record analysis and use of software in call record.

DIG Mirza Faran Baig said the master trainers were also given lectures by skilled persons of Punjab Forensic Authority, Punjab Information Technology Board and Counter-Terrorism Department.

Later, the IG distributed cash prizes of Rs5,000 to Rs20,000 among the master trainers. CLI Police Training College, Lahore, DSP Khalid Saeed and Inspector Legal Aslam Shehzad were given cash prize of Rs 100,000 each for their extraordinary performance.

The IGP directed the additional IGP Training to arrange training courses for Punjab Highway Patrolling force being first respondent with a view to make the travel of people safer. Crackdown: The Lahore traffic police have decided to launch a crackdown on the vehicles having no or having fancy, fake, illegal registration number plates.

A warning of strict action has been issued to the drivers of the vehicles with illegal number plates. Chief Traffic Officer Liaqat Ali Malik said that the crackdown would be launched in the provincial capital from January 15. The citizens will be provided complete awareness before an action is taken.

The citizens have been advised to use the number plates issued by Excise Department to avoid any difficulty. Cases will be registered against those placing fancy, fake or illegal number plates.

The drivers who will be challaned will only get their documents back after showing the prescribed number plates. Lectures will be given at schools, colleges and bus stands to create awareness among the people regarding the rule.

Stressing the need for making people aware rather than imposing fine and issuing tickets, the CTO said that he had directed the traffic wardens to educate the citizens instead of ticketing. “We are planning to conduct meetings and workshops for different associations of rickshaws, wagons and other transport unions, to educate them about traffic rules,” he said.

156 accused held: The City division police claimed to have arrested 156 criminals in a crackdown. The police also seized 315 litre liquor, more than one kg charas, eight pistols, one rifle, one Kalashnikov and more than 200 bullets.

City Division SP Moaaz Zafar had directed the DSPs and SHOs to take strict action against criminal gangs. Accordingly, the police busted a gang of criminals and arrested its four members, recovering Rs0.5 million from them. Forty persons were arrested for doing wheelie, flying kites, firing into the air and other charges.