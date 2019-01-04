Shaikh Zayed Medical Institute given back to Centre

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has scrapped devolution of Shaikh Zayed Postgraduate Medical Institute (SZPMI) to Punjab government and annulled all the appointments, including chairman of the institute made by the province after getting its control.

Justice Farrukh Irfan Khan issued the order while hearing the petitions challenging a 2012 order issued by the cabinet division on the direction of then prime minister. Under the order, the administrative control of the institute along with its components, assets, liabilities and staff was transferred to the provincial government after taking the same back from federal government. All Pakistan Paramedical Staff Federation-SZPMI and others had assailed the 2012 order in the LHC through writ petitions. The judge ordered that the SZPMI shall stand restored to the federal government in position where it was before the impugned devolution. The judge also declared illegal all the appointments, including the chairman of the institute, made by the provincial government after the purported devolution.

The petitioners’ counsel contended that the SZPMI was set up by the federal government and its management/control was run by the board of governors under the resolution on May 29, 1986.

They said under the garb of 18th Constitutional Amendment transfer of the institute was given to the Punjab government through the impugned notification issued on February 14, 2012. They said the institute at the time of devolution was under the administrative control of cabinet division and not under the federal ministry of health as such it could not be devolved.

The counsel said the institute on account of its autonomous status, unique and special character did not fall under the domain of 18th Amendment. They argued that the SZPMI was not established under any Trust as there was no mentioning of any Trust in the entire resolution under which the institute was established.

On the other side, the provincial government’s counsel argued that the institute/hospital was established under a Trust formed on November 6, 1973. He said the Trust was not only meant for the establishment of hospital or medical colleges in Punjab only but also in other provinces of the country.

The government’s lawyer said although the SZPMI was established as autonomous institute yet the funds were provided by the Trust. He said then prime minister competently transferred the administrative control of the institute to the Punjab government. The law officer defended the appointments made by the province after the devolution.

He alleged that the petitioners wanted to undo the workings of the board of governors and to stop it from performing administrative functions for their personal gains.

However, a federal law officer argued that the decision of the hospital’s devolution had not been taken by the cabinet, which was mandatory under the law. Justice Khan had passed the same verdict in 2017, however, a division bench had suspended the decision and remanded the matter back to the single bench with a direction to decide it afresh after hearing point of view of the federal government.