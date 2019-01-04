Turkey, Iraq to boost anti-terror ties

ANKARA: Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday said Ankara and Baghdad would deepen cooperation against terrorism after tensions last month over Turkish air strikes against Kurdish militants in Iraq. "We know the importance of working together to be successful in our fight against terror. God willing, in the future we will deepen our cooperation in this area," Erdogan told a press conference in Ankara with his Iraqi counterpart Barham Saleh. Erdogan said there were threats to both countries from "terrorist organisations" such as the Islamic State group, Kurdish militants and the group blamed for a failed coup in 2016. "Iraq wants real cooperation and strategic partnership with Turkey," Saleh said, which would "serve not just the two countries but the whole region". The talks come after the Turkish ambassador to Baghdad was summoned last month to protest against "repeated" Turkish air strikes on Iraqi territory.