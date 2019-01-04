Taiwan court revokes conviction of ex-leader Ma, orders retrial

TAIPEI: Taiwan’s top court Thursday ordered a new trial of former president Ma Ying-jeou, revoking his conviction in a political leaks case, one of a raft of lawsuits brought against him since he stepped down in 2016. Ma was sentenced to four months in prison last year by the high court for violating the communication security and surveillance act, overturning a previous not guilty verdict from a lower court. Ma’s Beijing-friendly Kuomintang (KMT) party held power from 2008 to 2016, before it was trounced by Tsai Ing-wen’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP). While still in office Ma was protected by political immunity. But since he stepped down as leader in May 2016, the 68-year-old has been hit with a string of corruption and other allegations. Last year’s high court ruling was his first conviction, which Ma appealed.